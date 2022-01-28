A teenage hawker has surprised many Nigerians with her demonstration of pure honesty in Gombe state

The girl called Zainab found dollars, Japanese Yen and N12,000, but promptly reported it to a radio station where asked that an announcement be made

Many Nigerians are praising the girl who hawks sachet water for her show of total honesty even when it was easy for her to take the money

A sachet water seller has attracted the attention of Nigerians after she returned some money she found while hawking in Gombe state. The girl named Zainab found N12,000, dollars and the Japanese Yen.

However, instead of taking it for herself, she was said to have promptly reported the matter to a radio station. She asked that an announcement be made so as to locate the owner.

Zainab promptly reported the money to a radio station for an announcement. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

A photo of the money sighted by Legit.ng showed that it was in different denominations including N500 and N1000 notes, a Japanese Yen, and a Dollar bill.

Nigerians shower praises on Zainab for her honesty

Nigerians who saw the story when it was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, are showering praises on the teenager for the way she handled the money. Here are some of what they are saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

@iamjulieuche says:

"This is a child who clearly understands the training the parents gave her."

@yes_iam_chi_dalu wrote:

"I pray someone sees this and changes her life for good."

@dndluxury_ commented:

"Awwwww I pray she's rewarded for this kind deed, this will also serve as a worthy example to her mates, bless her."

@louislatush wrote:

"Lol honest people in a dishonest country."

See the post below:

Keke driver gets 500,000 Naira, gifted same amount by Sultan

Legit.ng previously reported that a Keke driver identified as Mallam Tulu found some money forgotten in his vehicle by a passenger but returned it to the owner.

Mallam found the money in Jos but instead of keeping it for himself, he chose to look for the owner. His honest act attracted praises from Nigerians.

The man was initially gifted the sum of N5000. His reward however later increase to equal the sum he returned when the news got to the ears of a kindhearted sultan.

Source: Legit.ng