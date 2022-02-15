A cute red-headed boy identified as Matthew is the lovely son of a young African-American woman

Both parents must be carriers of a gene called MC1R in order to birth a red-headed child but that was not the case of Matthew

The mother of the now 6-year-old boy opened up about the discrimination and constant questioning she faces due to the colour difference

A publication by nayenews24.info has reported the story of an African-American mother who has a 6-year-old called Matthew with red hair.

The mother of the kid stated that she knew from an ultrasound taken while pregnant that her child is hairy but had no idea he would have red hair.

One of the nurses screamed on seeing the baby

According to the boy's mum, one of the nurses at the labour room screamed when her baby came out and that got her very worried.

Shortly after the scream, the nurse informed her of the colour of her son's skin and she was surprised.

In disbelief, she instructed the nurses to wash the baby's hair well. They did that three times and the hair colour was the same, nayenews24.info reported.

According to nayenews24.info, for a child to be born with red hair, both parents must carry the MC1R gene which meant both parents need to be red-headed but that was not the case.

The mother also revealed that there have been many times people have assumed she is the boy's nanny when they see them together in public and she ended up having to explain what the situation is.

She also said she has faced a lot of discrimination from people including being accused of stealing someone's child and getting reported to the police.

