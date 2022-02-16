A Female Libya returnee has given Legit TV a first-hand account of her journey to the North African country

According to her, she had embarked on the trip to better her life and was assured same but got there to be presented with something else

The JSS 1 dropout said she was used there and worked as a prostitute for a madam in a 'Connection House' and is paid almost N1800 for 'short time'

For a young Nigerian lady who returned to the country from Libya, the trip to the North African country is not something she'd embark on again in her life.

The JSS 1 dropout told Legit TV in an exclusive interview that she was actually misled into going to the North African country.

The lady said that she was deceived into making the trip

Source: Original

According to the second born of two kids, her elder sister was supposed to have gone to Libya but her marriage coupled with having a child made it an unreasonable travel move.

Travelling in her elder sister's stead at age 19, the lady whose identity is hidden said she went high-spirited for two reasons - the hope of a better life and the promise of same.

Botched hope and promise

She said the Hilux that took them (herself and other travellers) got to Libya by night.

On getting there, one thing led to another and the lady found herself in a place called 'Connection House.'

There, a madam broke the sad news to her that she was in Libya to work as a prostitute.

Like marketers, they had a book where they ticked the number of male customers they slept with per day.

The lady stated that she is paid almost N1800 for 'short time.'

Thanks to a free flight that takes people to Nigeria, she got back to the country and now makes ends meet as a hairdresser.

Watch the video below:

Libya returnee says people's lifestyle influenced him to make the trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Libya returnee had revealed that people's lifestyle influenced him to embark on the trip.

Speaking with Legit TV, the Delta State indigene narrated that he embarked on the journey to Libya in 2015 after saving up a total of N750k.

He had acquired skills as an electronics repairer in 2007 and was able to raise the money from the job as well as his local contributions.

Along with 14 others, Ikechukwu managed to scale through the Sahara desert where he had to drink someone else's urine to survive. The young man who spoke in Pidgin English said on the Mediterranean Sea, their boat carrying 147 persons capsized.

Source: Legit.ng