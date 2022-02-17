A nice wife decided to give her husband a great surprise on Valentine's day by supporting his business in the sweetest manner possible

The man sells small chops and has been complaining of the hike in the prices of the items he uses in his production

His wife decided to buy him one bag of sugar and one bag of flour to ease the burden on him, warming many hearts on social media

A Nigerian lady decided to prove the saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman. She has supported her husband's small chops business with one bag of sugar and one bag of flour.

According to the wife identified as Ginika, her husband has been complaining of the hike in the prices of production items. On Valentine's day, she decided to ease some of the burdens by buying two of the items for him.

The man could not hold back tears when the Valentine's gift was shown to him. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Man breaks down in tears

In the video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady led her husband to the boot of his car where she had concealed the items. The moment the boot was opened, the man bursts out laughing in much joy. Later, he was seen crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Social media users react, praise the lady for being wise

Social media users have reacted to the video, praising Ginika for standing behind her man. Here are a few of the reactions:

@rootssignature said:

"This is a queen and more. Mhen, the man couldn't fight back his tears. That shows that sometimes the little things we do, matters a lot."

@joan_ebi wrote:

"I just love when I see people paying attention to their partners needs and coming through for them. It’s beautiful to watch and you can see that those things are actually appreciated."

@commypearl commented:

"It's only unwise people that will ask what women bring to d table."

Nigerian lady surprises her husband with a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman surprised her husband with the gift of a new car on their 7th wedding anniversary.

The lady who is a realtor said the gift was a token of her love for him.

She was praised on social media for coming through for her man and behaving like the real wife material.

Source: Legit.ng