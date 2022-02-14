A young South African man took to social media to announce his break-up with his girlfriend recently

A determined @Shonny_SA revealed on Twitter that he was going to take back a weave he had bought for his ex

It wasn’t long until he responded to the original tweet with an image of himself holding the hairpiece in question

A man showed Mzansi that he is not one to be messed with.

Online user @Shonny_SA took to social media to share how he took back a wig he had bought for his now ex-girlfriend following their break-up.

A young SA man recently collected a weave he had bought for his now ex-girlfriend. Image: @Shonny_SA / Twitter

Source: Twitter

“Just broke up with my girlfriend, I’m on my way to fetch my weave,” the young man said on Twitter.

He also shared a photo of himself proudly holding the hairpiece as evidence of his previous tweet and of a mission accomplished. Ouch!

One can only imagine how the young woman must have felt during the handover.

Break-ups are more often than not hard and unpleasant.

Social media reacts

However, many online users responded with light-hearted comments and banter at the jaw-dropping tweet:

@KeithNukeri responded:

“Sn*atch the crown from the old, crown a new queen tomorrow.”

@MatsileMohau said:

“Now wear it.”

@Fusionist_RSA reacted:

“You’re the real one.”

@Thabiso_111 commented:

“Amandla comrade.”

@Anelisa_Fae replied:

"Ku tricky!"

@Otylia_M

“Stop buying girls things.”

