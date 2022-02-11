South African social media users were left in stitches after a woman re-shared a much-loved throwback video

The clip shows an energetic young girl dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio

In her Twitter caption, online user @_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind

A South African social media user @_Spicybeetx brought a golden oldie back to the Twitter timelines and peeps love it just as much as when it first dropped.

A video of a young girl pulling some eye-brow-raising yet hilarious dance moves was re-shared online recently. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio while confidently hyping herself up.

@_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind and it seems her followers can’t help but agree.

Many enjoyed the funny throwback post and shared their comments:

@TebohoMakhele6 said”

“It’s her confidence for me, with this kind of faith she would sell you a corpse and tell you it's alive.”

@_Mavuma reacted:

“Someone said this girl reminds them of me.”

@LuciaKhunou commented:

“Idk why but she reminds me of you @Being_Claudia.”

@Hlake_M said:

“I’ve known this video for a few years now and it’s still my favourite video on the Internet “Vegitta” always kills me and I hate how people never remember it. Now I’m just going to bookmark it.”

@JustLiamLeeds said:

“I have never seen the full video. My first time.”

@TUMELO_MPANE_ wrote:

“It's the confidence for me, 'Wang tlhalogana mos'.”

Lady and mother danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared online, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng