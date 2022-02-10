Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has shared his recent experience at a London hotel and how he had to prove his identity

The funny man blamed Tinder conman, Simon Leviev, for his predicament after the hotel told him to present the card used for the booking

Bovi explained that his wife in Nigeria did the booking and matters were made worse after his own card continued to decline

The comedian noted that for the first time in his life, he uttered the words ‘Google me’ to the hotel staff

Nigerian celebrity comedian, Bovi, has now taken to social media to blame Tinder conman Simon Leviev after his experience in London.

On his Instagram story, the Nigerian star recounted how he tried to check into a hotel in London and they insisted that he presents the card used to make the booking.

Comedian Bovi blames Simon Leviev after his experience at a hotel in London. Photos: @officialbovi, @siiimon_leviev_official

Source: Instagram

Bovi then explained that his wife made the booking and she was faraway in Nigeria. However, that disclosure made matters worse for him because they thought he was stealing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

That was not the end of the comedian’s ordeal. To top things up, Bovi’s own card continued to decline.

In a subsequent post, Bovi noted that for the first time in his life, he said the words, ‘Google me’.

See screenshots below:

Comedian Bovi shares his experience in London, blames Simon Leviev. Photos: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Bovi’s experience at the London hotel and his reaction to it left many fans amused as they shared their opinions online. Read some of their comments below:

Ceemplybecca:

“Till you turn “Homeless King”.”

I_am_zorah:

“Chai, that google me made me smile .”

Alpha.dee:

“For Every action gonna be a reaction”.”

Nutritionusoyinade:

“Something like I too big to dey give you lie lol.”

Flux_aht:

“The bad image that yahoo boys, that some of us are supporting, have given us is messing up all of us up.”

Bshizzle70a:

“This is what happens when FRAU.. D ( Yahoo ) is the occupation of many able-bodied Nigerians daily.”

I__train_people_into_tech:

“Wahala. Dam*n. We good men wont be trusted again. .”

Flipbit2021:

“You need to see how they scan Nigerians at airports!”

Nawa o.

Enough of the pressure - Obi Cubana advises youths

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, has now taken to his official Instagram page to motivate youths who might be feeling under a lot of pressure.

According to Cubana, societal and family pressure affects a lot of people and it has forced many youths to act a kind of way.

He added that people in this age and time wanted fast results to things and it brings on a lot of pressure.

Source: Legit.ng