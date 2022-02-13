A 73-year-old woman has revealed that she divorced her husband after nearly 40 years of marriage and found true love

Three years after her marriage broke down, the woman got the one after her heart and married him

Many people who reacted to her post said her love story is one of inspiration and an example that age does not matter

A woman with the Twitter name Carol H Mack has gone online to speak about how she found love in her old age.

The woman got single at the age of 70 after being married for almost 40 years. Carol said that she never expected her life would take that dramatic turn.

The woman was praised for giving love a second chance in her old age. Photo source: @AttyCarolRN

Source: Twitter

Love again in old age

Three years after her marriage broke down, she found true love again at the age of 73. The woman showed off her new wedding ring.

Many people took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to a million likes with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@AMariaQueNoVai1said:

"blessed you more and more and more!"

@ljpwonderw said:

"you deserve all the love."

@glorianwokeka said:

"Wow congratulations."

@robaby501 said:

"It’s beautiful!! Never give up on true love!"

@yukoshibuya92 said:

"Congratulations! You encourage me. I hope your life goes good with your partner forever."

@AkambaPaul2 said:

"Love has no limits still hope to be happy with whatever step I will take to fine my happiness."

@inqbee said:

"This made me hopeful. Age really doesn't matter. Love will come at the right time. Wishing you happiness and love ma'm."

@TomRyleBTB said:

"I'm 70, widowed not long ago, and now have a fiance. Love doesn't care about age."

Source: Legit.ng