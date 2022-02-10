This is the season of love and love is in the air. During Valentine's day, many people make out time to celebrate their loved ones. It is a day that many people look forward to. Friends and family, loved ones, go all out to make one another happy.

There are so many interesting facts about Valentine's Day. Legit.ng has singled out a few funny and interesting ones for you to read and enjoy.

Americans spend so much money on buying Valentine's Day gifts for pets. Photo credit: Kseniya Ovchinnikova

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, Americans spent N9.87 trillion ($21.8 billion) on Valentine gifts

What American's spent on buying gifts on February 14, 2021, is more than half of Nigeria's total federal budget for the year 2022. They spent the princely sum of $21.8 billion on gifts for their loved ones. Not only that, the amount they spend on buying Valentine gifts for pets has also grown from $450 million in 2010 to more than $1.7 billion. Cool right?

Japan first marked Valentines Day in 1936 and it is known as kokuhaku

The first Valentine's Day in Japan was celebrated in 1936. The day has grown very popular in the country. The Japanese refer to it as Kokuhaku. Kokuhaku when translated means "confession" whispered into someone's ear in a romantic way. Records show that Japanese women give more gifts on Valentine's Day than men.

In Ghana, Valentine's Day is all about the consumption of chocolate

The consumption of chocolate is taken very seriously in Ghana. The West African country designated February 14 as National Chocolate Day to promote the consumption of chocolate. This makes chocolate a choice item on the menu in many restaurants on lovers' day.

On Valentine's Day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell applied for his telephone patent

It was on Valentine's that Alexander Graham Bell applied to get a patent for his telephone technology. This was on February 14, 1876. A month later, his application for a patent was approved. Bell is recognised as the inventor of the telephone.

Penicillin was introduced on Valentine's Day

On a day that happens to be a lovers' day, a new medicine was unveiled. It was a major breakthrough. On February 14, 1929, penicillin was introduced to the medical world by bacteriologist Sir Alexander Fleming.

Valentines Day is a huge day for lovers and it is celebrated in many countries in different ways. As such, many cultures observe it according to their peculiarities. There are also some interesting coincidences such as the ones listed here.

