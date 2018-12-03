Top 15 signs a girl likes you: how to tell what she feels about you

Finding love may not be a walk in the park for many men. But his has nothing to do with lack of attraction but rather a failure to pay attention to the minor but critical signs a lady projects. What are the signs a girl likes you?

How do I know she loves me? Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you tell if she has feelings for you? The struggle most men go through to discover whether their crush exhibits mutual feelings is indescribable. Even though most of the ladies have openly projected signs that they indeed like them, some may end up missing the opportunities because of a lack of understanding. Therefore, to ensure that you do not miss out on the lady you love, here is how to tell if a girl likes you.

Top 15 signs a girl likes you: How to know if a girl loves you

Does she love me? How do I know that she is into me? When flirting with a woman, it can sometimes be hard to tell if the feeling is mutual or if she is only trying to be kind. Fortunately, there are some common signs that a girl likes you. Here are the top 15 signs on how to tell if she loves you.

Young couple in love. Photo: pexels.com, @Gustavo Fring

Source: UGC

1. Her body language is open and welcoming

A lady may be doing all she can to keep her feelings under wraps, but she has no control over her subconscious mind.

If a girl stands tall with her shoulders turned back and her feet pointed in your direction, this is her body’s way of conveying her desire for you, and it is one way of how to know if a girl likes you but is hiding it.

She may also turn towards you and try to get close to you. Some will try to touch you, even if she makes it look like an accident.

A girl may want you to make the first move, and she will do something to nudge you in that direction, like putting her hand next to yours. You will also get lots of eye contact and plenty of smiles from her.

2. She acts nervous but in a good way

Your attention makes her blush, and she acts a little shy when speaking with you. She laughs at your jokes, even the ones you are pretty sure are not all that good.

She wants to impress you, entice you, and get closer to you, but she is unsure how to do it. She is worried she will mess it up, which makes her a little too nervous.

A man and woman looking at each other. Photo: pexels.com, @Jasmine Carter

Source: UGC

3. She draws attention to her neck and shoulders

The other way to tell if a girl is into you is to notice how she behaves when she is with you. For example, when a lady is constantly twirling a strand of hair or playing with a necklace, it could be a way of subconsciously displaying that she feels comfortable in your presence.

4. She teases you, and it feels good

Jokingly teasing a person is something you do when you are close to them. However, it can also be a shortcut to building that closeness. There is something intimate about it, especially if it is coming from a lady.

If a woman is playfully teasing you, it may show that she has been paying attention to you, wants to make you laugh, or wants to throw you off your game a little to see your comeback. In addition, when she is teasing you, there is a good chance that she wants to draw you closer, which is clear that a girl likes you.

5. She has a strong desire to meet and chat with you

A woman in love will be looking for an opportunity to meet and communicate with the guy she likes. She will use any reason, from a joint holiday by a large company to a chance meeting on the street to meet you.

You should also pay attention to how a lady talks to you when the two of your meet or chat. Is this the best way of how to know a girl likes you? Unfortunately, this may not be 100%, but if she is shy and lost for words, she may have feelings for you. However, a lot depends on a girl’s character because some ladies may talk a lot when they meet with someone they care about.

A man kissing the left cheek of a smiling woman. Photo: pexels.com, @Git Stephen Gitau

Source: UGC

6. She has excessive joy, inspiration, and energy

If a girl gets excited and happy when she sees you, this is a clear sign of her falling in love.

If she is in love, you will inspire her. After each of your meetings, she will be in a good mood. She will be grateful to you and say that she had a good time with you. If she is full of energy after meeting or communicating with you, this is an excellent sign.

7. She remembers the things you tell her

A lady who has feelings for you will bring things up that you spoke about, even days later. She starts little inside jokes with you based on what you have said to her.

She will also be mindful of what you are going through. For example, if you told her that you had an important work deadline to hit by Wednesday, she will wish you luck on Tuesday but give you a little bit of space instead of engaging you non-stop during that day.

Happy couple with dog at home. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton

Source: UGC

8. She asks you a lot of questions

If a woman asks a man personal questions, it is an excellent sign that she would like to know him better.

9. She displays hints of jealousy

If you are looking for ways of how to tell if a woman likes you, then hints of jealousy may also be a clear sign. A girl who has feelings for you will feel at least a tinge of jealousy if other women are fawning over you or expressing interest in you.

Pay attention to any veiled displays of jealous tendencies. ‘Who was she?’ ‘What’s going on between you and her?’ ‘What was she saying to you?’ Such questions are clear signs she likes you.

A couple smiling and posing. Photo: pexels.com, @ King Cyrus Studios

Source: UGC

10. She is open to the idea of a first date

Ask her out on a date and see her reaction. If she says yes happily and speedily, it is an excellent sign that your feelings are reciprocated.

11. She worries about you

One of the greatest signs that a girl loves you is when she cares about your well-being. She hates seeing you sad or suffering and will want to create the best solutions to your problems. She will also ensure she is by your side until you overcome whatever is troubling you.

A couple about to kiss. Photo: pexels.com, @Innoh Khumbuza

Source: UGC

12. She shows interest in your personal life

A lady is in love with you if she strives to know the tiniest details about your life. She will want to know about your family and everything of great importance to you. She will remember important events in your life, such as your birthday and anniversaries.

13. She always makes time for you

If she loves spending time with you, it is not that she is free all the time. It is because it is a sacrifice she has made to be with their favourite person, and she is happy to create time for you.

14. You are her best friend

If she is open about her personal life and always comes to you for help, it means you are an essential person in her life, and she wants to be with you. A girl who loves you is her true self when she is around you, and you can engage in silly childish behaviours without feeling awkward. Ladies rarely open up to random people who they are not interested in.

15. She goes out of her way to make you smile

If you are always wondering, “does my girlfriend love me?” then you need to observe her behaviour. Does she always strive to put a smile on your face? She can do this by taking time to watch your favourite movie, preparing your favourite meal, calling or texting at random times, sometimes several times in a day, or reminding you to handle an issue that is important to your life. Do not overlook things that she does to make your life easy and cheerful.

Couple sitting in front of a piano. Photo: pexels.com, @ RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

There you have it! These are some of the signs a girl likes you. Do not hesitate to make your move when she projects them. It's worth noting that these signs vary from one lady to the other; therefore, you will be required to be more creative to get the love of your life.

Legit.ng published an article on how to test if your girlfriend loves you truly. You may be in a romantic relationship with a beautiful girl, and you love her more than anything.

However, you still doubt if she loves you too and whether she is ready to connect her life with you and get married. The tips in this article will help you recognize when a girl truly loves you.

Source: Legit.ng