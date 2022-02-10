A beautiful female shoemaker has said she dropped out of school when she could no longer continue so as to learn shoemaking

Although she initially started working, she also resigned to concentrate more on acquiring the skill which she says she loves so much

Today, the lady named Osinachi Nwogu owns her personal shop in Port Harcourt and has six apprentices who are learning under her

A few years ago, Osinachi Nwogu decided to drop out of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba where she was a National Diploma Two student.

She dropped out because of hardship and the inability to foot her educational bills. She got a job somewhere in Port Harcourt so as to earn a living.

Osinachi in her shop where she has 6 apprentices. Photo credit: Osinachi Nwogu

Source: Original

She quit her job to make shoes

However, she soon resigned from her job too in a bid to pursue her newfound passion for shoemaking. She enrolled for training and today, she owns her own shoemaking shop and has six apprentices she is training. Out of the six apprentices, there are four ladies and two boys.

When Legit.ng visited her shop in Port Harcourt and sought to know why she chose shoemaking, Osinachi said:

"Being a shoe cobbler actually gives me a lot of courage. I didn't really desire it from the start. I was working somewhere. So one day, my shoe got bad and I decided to go somewhere to fix it. I saw people there. Just jokingly, I was like 'I want to be a shoemaker too' so that if my own spoils, I can actually take care of it without looking for somebody to fix it."

Just like a joke, she approached the owner of the shop and paid the apprenticeship fees, and started training a week after.

But it was difficult for her to combine her training and her job. She had to choose one. Osinachi's boss advised her to resign from her job and face shoemaking. She took the advice.

"One day, my boss just told me that I should go and rent my own shop. So I started, gradually gradually. I don't wish to stop."

