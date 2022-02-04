A Nigerian lady has cried out so passionately following the series of problems that have befallen her family in recent times

The lady identified as Chifunnaya said her father is having mental challenges while her mum is in huge debt after collecting a loan from a bank

She also said she herself has been sick for years, and that this has compounded her family woes, making them in desperate need of rescue to avert the worse

A young lady has cried out in tears because all is not currently well with her family. The lady identified as Chifunnaya said her father suddenly developed a mental problem and was relieved of her duties by the bank where he worked as a driver.

She said since then, life has never been easy. According to her, her mother is also in serious debt saying most money that comes into the family is used to cater for her father's treatment and to repay the debt obtained by her mum.

Chifunnaya and her mum narrate their touching story. Photo credit: LegitTV

Source: Original

Speaking to LegitTV, Chifunnaya said:

"No matter the amount we make in a day, we don't spend beyond N1,000 because we have to always pay the microfinance bank.

"What I do is to go to the market and buy soup items that don't cost more than one thousand Naira. I buy other items on credit because I cannot spend more than one thousand Naira per day."

I'm also sick

Narrating her story in tears, the young lady said she is also sick with an ailment she has not been able to diagnose. She said she went to the hospital but was told she was okay. Her words:

"It just happened in 2019 when I was processing my University. I just discovered a rash on my leg. Immediately I scrathd the rash before I could discover, all my face was covered. I can't see, my hands, everywhere. All my bodies were swollen."

But contrary to what she was told at the hospital that she was fine, Chifunnaya said she still feels ill, saying the strange rashes come and go at four months intervals.

Chifunnaya said she decided to cry out so that the general public will be aware of their situation.

Watch the full interview below:

