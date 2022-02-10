A Nigerian lady has warmed many hearts online after the story emerged that she has won many awards

Odunayo Ibitoye just graduated from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state with a first-class in law

She is the fourth student to achieve that high feat in the school's faculty of law since it was established in the year 1982

Since the establishment of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, only three students have made a first-class in law.

However, the statistics changed recently because there is now a fourth person. The fourth graduate to enter that exclusive list is Odunayo Ibitoye. She is also the best graduating student in OOU's Faculty of Law.

Odunayo said people told her it was impossible to make first-class. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Odunayo Ibitoye

She made it to the hall of fame

On January 31, Odunayo officially became a graduate of the school, scoring an impressive CGPA and winning 15 academic awards. Sharing her story on LinkedIn, she wrote:

"On the 31st of January, I officially became a member of the exclusive 4 students in the history of Olabisi Onabanjo University Faculty of Law to graduate with a first class since its establishment in 1982!"

It was a tough journey

But in her story, Odunayo said her journey to bagging a first-class was never an easy one. Many told her first-class was not possible in the department. However, she said she shut out every negativity. Her words:

"It was a journey of hard work, consistency, and a positive mindset. I gained admission with the resounding tune of “no one can graduate with first class in this faculty “ but my dad had always taught me that as a man thinks in his heart so is he and so I blocked out the negativity. 5 years later, I am walking into my future with over 15 academic awards and commendations combined."

Social media and friends congratulate her

After she shared her inspiring story, many of her friends took to the comment section to congratulate her. A few of the comments read as follows:

Grace Akogun wrote:

"Congratulations am not surprised your friends were at the top 10. Birds of the same feathers, flock together."

Priscilla Adebayo commented:

"Congratulations baby girl. We are super proud of you. Greater success as you gallantly proceed to the law school."

