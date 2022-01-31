A Nigerian lady has wowed many with her very impressive performance at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state

Zainab Bello has broken a 60-year-old record in the school's department of Mathematics, becoming the first female student to finish with a first-class

The very intelligent lady is said to have been a bright star since her nursery school days, emerging as the best all through

Since the establishment of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the year 1962, no female student has graduated with a first-class in Mathematics. Well, that 60-year-old record has been shattered by a bright lady known as Zainab Bello.

Zainab finished with an impressive CGPA of 4.85, a record that has never been achieved. The Department of Mathematics in ABU was established in 1962, the same year the school came into being.

Zainab has been the best since her nursery school days. Photo credit: Mohammed Ali

She has been the best from nursery school

Zainab's academic prowess apparently did not start today. A post made on Facebook by Mohammed Ali shows that she has consistently emerged as best since her nursery school days. According to the post:

"Meet Zainab Bello the overall best graduate graduating with 1st class (CGPA 4.85 in the Dept of Mathematics ABU Zaria & the 1st female ever to graduate with such grade. She's been the best student since her nursery & guess what? She was Hafiza (Memorized The Glorious Qur'an at 11 years), Congratulation may Almighty Allah bless your certificate."

Nigerians celebrate brilliant Zainab Bello

Many Nigerians who saw Zainab's performance are celebrating her in the comments section. A few of the comments go as follows:

Felix Okwudili Anibisi says:

"Congratulations to you and more grease to your efforts."

Garba Isa wrote:

"Wishing you the best in your future career."

Na'Annabi Sagir Muazu commented:

"Congratulations to the young lady, she deserves our praises, encouragement, accolade giving and fervent prayers."

Source: Legit.ng