Two strangers met each other while travelling, they ended up falling in love and are now married to each other

The couple named Anton and Schereéya were both high school graduates, travelling to resume studies at a university in Virginia

Four years after their chance meeting, they walked down the aisle and have stayed together for the past seven years

The couple identified as Anton and Schereéya boarded the same flight in 2010, flying to the state of Virginia. But unknown to them, they were both headed for Washington and Lee University where they were accepted for studies.

It was a one-chance meet that ended up uniting Anton and Schereeya. Photo credit: CNN

They started talking right away and became besties while in university. It took some time before they started dating, and then the proposal came.

Anton and Schereéya both got married four years later. They were both young when they met, just starting to figure out what life looks like in university. Commenting on their wedding, Schereéya told CNN:

"If you get engaged at 23, you do really think you've gotten everything figured out. And it turns out that you actually still have to grow and change and figure out who you are. And even if you figure that out, in five years it might be different again, and another five years -- and just the sense of realizing there is no arriving at any destination. It is just, can you travel together well? Because it's always a journey."

The man and wife who have stayed together for the past seven years now have 2 children.

