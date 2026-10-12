A Gallup survey published in October 2024 ranked the United States as the world's top destination for potential permanent migrants

Canada came second, while Germany and Australia tied for third place, each drawing 5% of potential migrants globally

The data showed notable shifts from 2021–2022, with Australia, the UK and Italy each gaining ground while Germany slipped

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States of America (USA) remained the world's most sought-after destination for permanent migration in 2023, drawing 18% of adults globally who said they wanted to relocate permanently, according to a Gallup survey published in October 2024.

Canada ranked second, chosen by 9% of potential migrants, while Germany and Australia shared third place at 5% each.

Australia, the UK and Italy gain ground from 2021–2022, while Germany fell by one percentage point. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Spain, France, and the United Kingdom followed in fifth position, each attracting 4% of those surveyed. Italy and Saudi Arabia were tied at 3%, and Japan rounded out the top ten with 2%.

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List of most desired countries for permanent migration

United States—18%

Canada—9%

Germany—5%

Australia—5%

Spain—4%

France—4%

United Kingdom—4%

Italy—3%

Saudi Arabia—3%

Japan—2%

How the rankings shifted from 2021–2022

Compared with the previous survey cycle covering 2021 to 2022, three countries gained ground. Australia, the United Kingdom, and Italy each rose by one percentage point.

Germany, however, dropped by one percentage point, which pushed it into a tie with Australia rather than holding a clear third-place finish on its own.

The figures do not represent the share of the world's population that wants to migrate, nor do they reflect actual migration numbers. Instead, they capture the preferred destinations of adults who already said they wished to move permanently to another country.

What the data reveals

The dominance of English-speaking nations, particularly the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, reflects long-standing patterns in global migration preferences, driven in part by language access, labour market opportunities, and established diaspora communities.

The presence of Germany, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, and Japan in the top ten points to the pull of strong economies and, in Saudi Arabia's case, regional demand for migrant labour.

For Nigerians and other Africans participating in the japa wave, the ranking confirms that the US and Canada remain the most coveted destinations, with European countries increasingly featuring in relocation plans.

Canada answers key visitor visa questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Canada's immigration authority has published answers to the most common questions travellers ask before visiting the country.

Whether a visitor needs a visa or an eTA depends on their citizenship, travel document, and how they plan to enter Canada.

Visitors who wish to work or study in Canada face strict rules and may need additional permits beyond a standard visitor visa.

Source: Legit.ng