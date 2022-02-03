A 75-year-old cancer patient who also suffers from Covid-19 has sadly passed away just two days after he got married to his longtime sweetheart

The wife, Patty, agreed to get married even when the would-be husband, Eddie was still recuperating in the hospital

However, the couple have previously married each other and divorced but reconnected again miraculously a few years ago

An interesting love story has sparked emotional outbursts online after it was revealed that an old man aged 75-years passed away just two days after he reconnected with and remarried his ex-wife.

Both Eddie and Patty were longtime sweethearts. They first got married in 1975 but later divorced for some reason.

Eddie and Patty reconnect again after so many years of staying apart

According to the story shared by Mail Online, the couple reconnected again five years ago after Patty sent Eddie a birthday message saying:

"Happy birthday to my favorite ex-husband."

This brought them together again. In 2021, Eddie was diagnosed with Cancer and later Covid-19. It was when he was on his hospital bed that he proposed to Patty through a text message that reads:

"Can you check and see if there is a way for us to get married long distance."

Replying to the proposal, Patty texted back:

"Yes Chuck. On way to check. Love you."

And so the couple were joined together in marriage at MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada. Eddie was still on his hospital bed when the marriage happened. Sadly, two days later, he passed away.

