The Danish government published its policy allowing foreign residents to apply for military service without holding Danish citizenship

The official policy considers four key factors, including residence permits, ties to Denmark, and citizenship intentions

It is noteworthy that eligible applicants must first register to attend Forsvarets Dag as part of the application process

Denmark has confirmed that foreign nationals living in the country are eligible to apply for military service, even without Danish citizenship, according to guidance published by the Danish government.

The policy, outlined on the government's official information portal for residents, sets out a clear framework for non-citizens who wish to serve in the Danish armed forces.

Denmark explains how foreigners can join its military without becoming citizens. Photo credit: Erman Gunes, Global Images Ukraine

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must first register to attend Forsvarets Dag, the Danish military's assessment day, through the country's self-service portal.

4 conditions Denmark considers for foreign applicants

Beyond basic residency in Denmark, the government says four specific factors are taken into account when assessing a foreign national's application:

1. Whether you are a resident in Denmark.

2. Whether you hold a valid residence and work permit in Denmark.

3. The strength of your other ties to Denmark.

4. Whether you have applied or intend to apply for Danish citizenship.

Who can apply to serve in the Danish military?

The policy makes clear that simply living in Denmark is the starting point, but it is not the only consideration. Authorities also weigh how embedded an applicant is in Danish society, including their legal status and long-term intentions regarding citizenship.

This means foreign nationals with temporary permits or weak ties to the country may face a harder path to approval than those who are more permanently settled.

The guidance does not specify a minimum length of residency or set a hard rule on permit types, leaving room for individual assessment based on the full picture of each applicant's circumstances.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had shared the type of permit that foreigners must have to join its military service.

Requirements for foreigners to join Danish Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had released the requirements for foreigners seeking to join the Danish Army.

According to the Danish authorities, foreigners are eligible to serve in the Danish military either under the same conditions as Danish conscripts or by signing longer-term contracts and undergoing specialist training programmes.

The Danish military will also take into consideration whether the individual is in the process of applying for permanent residency or citizenship, or whether they already have an established connection with the country.

Source: Legit.ng