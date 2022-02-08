A man named Michel Roccati is happy to be able to walk again after he got help from experts who developed an implant made specially for him

Some five years ago, a man named Michel Roccati had a motorbike accident. It seriously affected his spinal cord, disabling him and rendering him immobile.

Since then, there has been no solution to his predicament. But help has come Michel's way after he received an implant in his spine that helps his legs to receive signals from his brain, and then aides mobility.

Michel walks again after the technological implant.

Source: Instagram

Michel is excited after the transformation

The electrical implant developed by Swiss researchers has drastically changed Michel's life. It is the first of its kind in the world. Speaking on how he feels about the fact that he could walk again, he said:

"I used to box, run and do fitness training in the gym. But after the accident, I could not do the things that I loved to do, but I did not let my mood go down. I never stopped my rehabilitation. I wanted to solve this problem. I stand up, walk where I want to, I can walk the stairs - it's almost a normal life."

Social media users react

Reactions have trailed the man's ability to use his legs again after a long time. When a video of the man walking was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews, it attracted so much interest. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@xymidnightwolfxy commented:

"Technology gets more and more advanced each day."

@guida.m.freitas said:

"This is good news! Technology at its best!! All my respect."

@dnt391 wrote:

"Notice how he was disabled but his triceps look pretty in shape. Man really didn't let his injury get in the way of him taking care of himself."

@just.samanthee remarked:

"That's so awesome! I hope that this technology becomes more widely available for people. Does the implant provide feeling to his legs as well, so he can eventually walk by himself?"

Father and son with missing limbs to finally get prosthetic ones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father and his son who had missing limbs were able to get prosthetic ones after their photo went viral online.

Munzir El Nezzel and his son Mustafa melted hearts online after their picture was taken in war-torn Syria.

Subsequently, they got donations and public support that will enable them to receive prosthetic limbs in Italy.

