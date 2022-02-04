A young man who became mentally challenged and got lost as a 400 level student has reunited with his family

When an NGO, South-Westshire Health Trust, saw him on the street, they took care of him until he recalled his home and family

During his first meeting with his mother in years, he could not talk as his mum kept calling him amid tears

A very emotional video shared by Linda Ikeji has shown a young Nigerian who went missing four years ago.

He was in 400 level at Olabisi Onabajo University studying mass communication when the incident happened. When he was seen, he was already mentally deranged, looking tattered and unkempt.

The mother could not stop crying when she saw her son. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

He gained his memory back

An organisation, South-Westshire Health Trust, rescued and treated him before they were able to link his family.

Before that, the medical organisation took care of him for about a year before the young man revealed that he knows where he came from.

His treatment is free

Before releasing the son to his emotional mother, South-Westshire Health Trust said she does not need to pay anything for the care. The head of the NGO only said they hope the woman can continue attending to his medical needs.

When the son walked in, the mother burst into tears as she kept calling his name, asking the boy if he still knows her.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred more than 300 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

kurubohmichael said:

"God is great and I thank those people that rescued him."

taiwobola30 said:

"My heart bleeds couldn’t control my tears, Lord please help this family."

iamjesspink said:

"Anyhow wey pikin be, mothers will always be mothers."

officialviviandavids said:

"I cried watching this, what mothers go through."

koshstephen said:

"It is well with you Mama. God will wipe your tears away and give your son a brand new beginning of life/joy."

