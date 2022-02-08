A Nigerian man identified as Gbenga Adewoyin has said juju priests in the country are fake and have nothing to offer

A Nigerian man has been advised to reflect properly before going into his intention to host a competition for juju practitioners across Nigeria.

The man identified as Gbenga Adewoyin has said that those who claim that they have juju powers are fake. He has therefore asked them to come and display the potency of their juju and win the sum of 1 million Naira.

Gbenga has asked juju priests to come and prove they are not fake. Photo credit: Gbenga Adewoyin and Gallo Images

Gbenga said he has conducted investigations and discovered that the claims of the potency of charms are all fake. He wrote on Twitter:

"I will be at #Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State Park at 12pm on Friday. Anyone with any evidence for Juju/Voodoo can meet me there. Bring your amulets or your Juju priests. Come and win 1 million Naira. This tour will happen at Ibadan and Anambra alike. They said we can't go public. We will. It's worth noting that I've conducted numerous investigations from individuals to Juju priests and they all turned up all fake."

Nigerians warn him to take stock, reconsider his decision

Gbenga has said he will host the public display of jujuism in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state, Anambra state, and Ibadan in Oyo state. However, some Nigerians who have seen his tweet have warned him to reconsider his plans. But some other persons agreed with him that juju claims are fake. See a few of the reactions below:

@G_Samito said:

"I’m not wishing you bad or something o. But if the juju works in Ijebu Igbo, who’ll do the Ibadan and Anambra own?"

@mansherry_YOMI commented:

"Bro., If you're not satisfied with Ijebu Igbo, try IMODI IMOSAN, a small town after Ijebu Ode. Wetin your eyes dey find you go see am in a multitude."

@MR_OSUNKOYA directed him to another place:

"If you also have time,go to Ijebu Ode, ask for Molipa road, then ask for directions to general hospital. Along that road, there's a clan of folks who worship Ogun (you would see a massive aged tree with dog heads & carcasses stringed all over it) kindly make your announcement there."

See his tweet below:

Native doctor shows off beautiful shrine, ipad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a native doctor based in Ibadan Oyo state showed off the modern nature of his shrine.

The Babalawo identified as Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila also uses ipad and has social media accounts.

Orunmila who is against the use of human rituals for Yahoo Yahoo said in an interview that there are native herbs that can do beautiful things.

