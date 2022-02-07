Nigerians are reacting to the modern nature of a shrine sighted in Ibadan Oyo state, with many of them saying the Babalawo is neat

Unlike many native doctors that appear dirty and unkempt, Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila was seen properly dressed inside his one-room shrine that looks modern

The neatly painted room has floor ties and beautiful modern window louvers as well as a beautiful mat that serves as a seat on the floor

A native doctor in Ibadan, Oyo state has attracted the attention of many Nigerians who could not help but notice the neatness of his shrine.

Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila has a shrine that does not look like the ones seen in Nollywood movies with human skulls, snail shells, smelly animal skins.

Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila is seen in his neat shrine. Photo credit: LegitTV & @orunmilaoluwo

Instead, his shrine is a one-room apartment that looks modern with floor tiles and beautiful window louvers.

Native doctor neatly dressed too

The shrine is very neatly painted, with a beautiful mat on the floor. The Babalawo, Oluwo Jogbodo was also seen neatly dressed in a flowing babaringa with a cap to match. In addition to his neatness, the man also has interesting views about money rituals.

He speaks posh English

The native doctor also appears very well educated as he speaks clean English. Oluwo Jogbodo who practices his craft in Ibadan says there is nothing like money ritual. He spoke to LegitTV in an interview. His worlds:

"We know how you can get money spiritually. But it's not like it will be falling on you. There are people that harvest human body for uses. They need it to sell or something. Some people are into cults. There are a lot of things going on in the world. The fraternities and bla bla."

He said those that do those things are not Ifa worshipers. According to him, the combination of some Yoruba native leaves can do beautiful things instead of people being killed for money rituals.

Nigerians on Facebook react

Nigerians on Facebook has quickly noticed the man's neatness and reacted as follows:

Arinola Ollypet Otitolaye commented:

"Honestly I like these babalawo he knows what his doing...not dirty and unkept."

Timmy Jay Matthew said:

"This babalawo na premium one.. see his house."

Adekunle Olowu wrote:

"I like this educated Babalawo, Yoruba are rich in culture."

Watch the video below:

