Don’t Live a Shawarma Lifestyle on a Gala Income: Singer Olakira Gives Financial Advice, Nigerians React
- Popular Nigerian musician, Ebenezer Adelusola Adefemi better known as Olakira is dishing out words of advice online
- The singer took to his Twitter page to encourage his followers to be cautious of how they spend their income
- His advice has stirred massive reactions on social media with many Nigerians agreeing with his standpoint
Singer, Olakira is shelving the music business idea for now and decides to take up the role of a motivational speaker.
The Maserati crooner gave advice on spending wisely according to one's earnings so as not to end up with regrets.
Olakira's advice is a wake up call for some of his colleagues and fans who are fond of living expensive lifestyles and going out of their ways to buy things just to oppress others.
He tweeted his advice as:
All fees paid: Dotman pays school fees for out of school children, fashion designer got sewing machine
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
"Don’t live a shawarma lifestyle on a gala income."
Check it out below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Olakira's advice, some of them feel he also faked it before he made it.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments on his tweet, read below:
Flawlesscyndy:
"Talk to me directly!"
Pabcryptos4:
"Not after u got ur @Maserati_HQ."
BantsCruze:
"You people are always shouting on this app! I don’t like it!"
BabaJibreen:
"Stop adding to the pressure the society pushes towards you."
Iamthatyinka2:
"No offense, but i’m positive you’ve not started driving Maserati as at the time you tipped in “baby hop in my Maserati”…Everyone is faking it till they make it noni."
Ablazeofficiall:
"This tweet is not about shawarma,if you don't get it."
Akewusolaf:
"Buh, you fake the Maserati till you get am. Wo, lif me o."
Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his bedroom, says there's nothing like money rituals
T_stonier:
"I don't know truly understand what this means, but it sounds right."
Money is not everything: Yul Edochie gives life advice
Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie served the role of a life coach as he dished out advice on social media.
Yul preached about money and its usefulness, he related it with life and said human beings will leave all the material things behind.
He shared the thought on Instagram and Nigerians reacted differently to it.
Source: Legit.ng