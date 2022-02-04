Popular Nigerian musician, Ebenezer Adelusola Adefemi better known as Olakira is dishing out words of advice online

The singer took to his Twitter page to encourage his followers to be cautious of how they spend their income

His advice has stirred massive reactions on social media with many Nigerians agreeing with his standpoint

Singer, Olakira is shelving the music business idea for now and decides to take up the role of a motivational speaker.

The Maserati crooner gave advice on spending wisely according to one's earnings so as not to end up with regrets.

Olakira gives advice on spending. Credit: @iamolakira

Source: Instagram

Olakira's advice is a wake up call for some of his colleagues and fans who are fond of living expensive lifestyles and going out of their ways to buy things just to oppress others.

He tweeted his advice as:

"Don’t live a shawarma lifestyle on a gala income."

Check it out below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Olakira's advice, some of them feel he also faked it before he made it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments on his tweet, read below:

Flawlesscyndy:

"Talk to me directly!"

Pabcryptos4:

"Not after u got ur @Maserati_HQ."

BantsCruze:

"You people are always shouting on this app! I don’t like it!"

BabaJibreen:

"Stop adding to the pressure the society pushes towards you."

Iamthatyinka2:

"No offense, but i’m positive you’ve not started driving Maserati as at the time you tipped in “baby hop in my Maserati”…Everyone is faking it till they make it noni."

Ablazeofficiall:

"This tweet is not about shawarma,if you don't get it."

Akewusolaf:

"Buh, you fake the Maserati till you get am. Wo, lif me o."

T_stonier:

"I don't know truly understand what this means, but it sounds right."

