Nigerians have gushed over a video of a beautiful little Columbian doing justice to popular Nigerian dance style, legwork

The cute girl showcased impressive skills as she danced hard to afrobeats with fast legwork moves

Many dance enthusiasts scored the girl's performance high stressing that she killed it in cute fashion

A little girl's lively dance showcase to afrobeats has left netizens mesmerized and gushing.

For someone not born in the West African country or having African blood, the little girl from Columbia dazzled as she did legwork steps.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @sabiradio

In the cute video, the girl first burst into quick leg and hand moves like a professional dancer

And followed it up with a different style of legwork with a smile on her face, a countenance she maintained quite impressively throughout the performance.

She did a bit of waist dance before rounding off her display with energetic legwork moves.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@official_gracious_son stated:

"She nr kill anything joorshatta wale dance pass her."

@mira_ayeisha_ remarked:

"I can’t even do leg work and she killed it

"She’s so cute."

@thebargainmum.ng said:

"So beautiful to watch. Watched countless times."

@freedarrhh opined:

"You see Latinos and hispanic girls, leave it for them, they sabi."

@tobylorbahmi thought:

"I love her smile I love her hair I love her dance I love her bum-short I love her pink top Infact i love her."

