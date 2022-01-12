A talented girl put up a great showing on the street as she impressed with beautiful infectious leg dance moves \

The girl who appeared to be shy had first wanted to leave the gathering but was dragged back by people who wanted to see her dance

Her moves were so beautiful to watch such that people who were dancing when she started stopped to catch a glimpse of the girl

Sometimes, all it takes to bring out the best in one is a little push from people, this was the case of a talented girl.

In a viral video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the shy girl blew many people away with her lovely leg moves.

She danced with great skill Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

She wowed people with her legwork

As if resigning to fate, the girl backed them all and began with a left-arm dance move.

Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

Her leg moves earned her the admiration of the gathered crowd on the street with people who were previously dancing stopping to give attention to a better dancer.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@frenchgirlin9ja said:

"I need dance classes na only one dance step I sabi."

@hashtagclips wrote:

"I went to collect akara when the Angel was sharing dance as a talent."

@alah_pasah thought:

"Surround yourself with happy people❤️! life's to complicated to stay unhappy."

@somebody_dawta opined:

"The hype for me honestly. I was just smiling all through."

@chy_mirandus remarked:

"Simple dance steps.... lovely to watch...na this one I go learn."

