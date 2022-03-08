A Nigerian bride in fitted native wear and gele controlled things on the dance floor at wedding that left people mesmerized

Despite her outfit, the lady stole the show with wild dance steps and fast gesticulations nobody could keep up with, including her husband

Netizens showered encomiums on the bride for her energetic display as they knocked the bridesmaids for idly looking on while the lady performed

A Nigerian bride's unmatched energy on the dance floor at her wedding has earned her the admiration of social media users as a video from the occasion went viral.

The bride really came prepared and raised questions as to whether she's a professional dancer owing to how she brought things to a standstill with her dancing.

All eyes were on her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @olorisupergirl

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @olorisupergirl on Instagram, the bride in a fitted outfit and gele started off on the dance floor by vibing to a song titled ODG by Eltee Skhillz.

She scattered the dance floor

She was surrounded by her bridesmaid and accompanied by her groom. As the song hit a popular verse, she immediately broke into a fast legwork dance.

The bride then complemented it with cool hand moves. Her bridesmaids stood in awe while she 'took no prisoners' with her display.

She was later joined by her hubby.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the bride's performance

@sandypreneur said:

"The way my mum will walk up to me and whisper "Sandy Odikwa Mma?"

@bmo_makeovers said:

"The husband dey learn legwork from her kudos to the gele artist and the tailor."

@laidelaitan said:

"This is y u need to do proper fitting for ur clothes. The tailor did a good job, some will sew cloth that won't even let them walk properly."

@deederm_essentials said:

"She didn’t have asoebi girls? … I would have screamed down the building… or it’s not the original sound."

@temmy.debbie.98 said:

"Husbands is on your wedding day you will see the true color of your babe if na street babe abi na Jesus babe."

