A beautiful bride refused to be relegated to the background in her own wedding when she decided to take the center stage on the dance floor

It was as if she wanted to prove that she is a good dancer, and so she emerged, scattering the who place with very aggressive moves

Social media have been agog with comments and reactions to the bride's spinning dance steps with many trying to understand why she danced aggressively

Instead of sitting back and watching others take over the dance floor in her own wedding, a bride took the bull by the horn, using her own legs to scatter the show in a sweet way.

There was no way she was allowing others to dance more than her at her own wedding reception. She therefore emerged and took over the show from every other person who wished to dance.

She took over the dance floor. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

She pulled her shoes

The high point of the dance was that she pulled her shoes, moving her body to Portable DJ mix. Many people just stopped dancing to either video her or to give her space.

At some point, she knelt down, not minding that she could smear her nice gold wedding dress. The video has left many people wowed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Nigerians on social media have taken to the comment section of the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija. Here are a few of the comments:

@amina_minaah commented:

"She just said, you ain’t stealing the show at my wedding hold my shoe."

@mc_daprince reacted:

"Why is she dancing aggressively??? Abeg this girl go Dey break bottle."

@tora_glam commented:

"My husband go say he no do again if I dance like this."

@hoyin_mii said:

"I think dere is one energy dat comes with weddings...dis brides jes want to dance."

@oluwapelumi_anny said:

"I cannot dance like this sha there are some things that you show that you are trained."

