A viral video has shown an unusual moment a faulty Ferrari was being pushed by two men in Lagos state

The man who captured the moment on his camera said that it is disheartening that such is happening in Nigeria

Many people who reacted to the video criticised him, saying there is absolutely nothing wrong with what he saw

A short video shared by @instablog9ja has shown a faulty Ferrari being pushed in Lagos out of the park as if it was an everyday car.

In the video, a man filmed the moment while sitting in his moving car as he wondered why such an expensive car will be treated in such a manner.

Many people said that there is nothing wrong in pushing a Ferrari. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Faulty Ferrari

He said that it is only in Nigeria that Ferrari is being pushed. In the clip, two men applied force to the vehicle as they stood behind it.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions.

angel_caily said:

"Because it’s a Ferrari doesn’t mean it can’t break down! you deh inside Uber deh mock Ferrari owner. SMH."

aminatatolagbe said:

"So if the car is faulty, because say na ferrari, e support waka go auto shop by itself?"

mista_spencer said:

"Who says Ferrari can't develop fault?"

domingo_loso said:

"Push to start on a different level."

nosadeborah said:

"So what? Nor be motor. Abi Dem supposed carry am for head?"

gabrielclef2 said:

"Wey be say them don push plane before. Watin be Ferrari?"

wizardofdwest said:

"Sebi Ferrari is a UFO or a Spaceship that can’t develop fault. Mchwww."

lightisle said:

"Vehicles like Ferrari ain't designed for the Nigeria environment... Must people show off?"

Many push faulty plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showered passengers giving helping hands to a 19-seater private jet in Nepal after the aircraft lost a tyre and could not taxi.

It was gathered that the incident took place at Bajura Airport, Kolti. It gathered that the passengers were forced to push the aeroplane to safety after it got stuck on the runway.

Officials at the airport also joined the people to push off the plane as other aeroplanes hovered, waiting for the runaway to be free before they could land.

