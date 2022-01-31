Rave of the moment and Zazu crooner, Portable has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been featured in university examinations

The 28-year-old artiste was featured alongside dancer Poco Lee in an examination of Ekiti State University

The said examination question which had the artiste's name was allotted 20 marks and was taken by the department of business administration

Fast-rising Nigerian music artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has been featured in a recent university examination.

The singer who came to limelight with his song Zazoo Zeh was the centre focus for the number one question of an exam taken by students of the department of business management, Ekiti State University.

The question was allotted 20 marks Photo Credit: @portablebaeby, @instablog9ja, All University

The question was made compulsory for examiners

A photo of the examination question which emerged on social media showed that Portable's question was made compulsory for examiners to attempt.

It was also observed that international dancer and a co-artist in the hit song, Poco Lee, was featured alongside Portable in that particular question one.

Portable's examination feature adds him to the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have appeared in examinations as questions or case studies, including socialite Obi Cubana.

Nigerians react

@chinonso_ said:

"The lecturer will be feeling like one up to date guy man while he was typing that question."

@ehlarr opined:

"But that's a nice question,the examiner just made it more relatable. In all you do,make sure your answer contains the six step to effective marketing.. C'est finis."

@omoakinbeat remarked:

"That's a creative lecturer... students might understand the question better."

@sindaco7441 stated:

"Nigeria uni is gradually becoming a joke, the other uni dey beg bella to come collect in degree now this one....very soon after secondary school nobody go enter uni again."

Tiwa Savage leaked tape featured in an examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Tiwa Savage's leaked tape was featured in a recent federal university examination.

The singer's infamous moment was the number two question in a first-semester examination of the department of English and literary studies, Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa.

A copy of the question was shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram. Question two of the exam goes thus:

"Tiwa Savage's notorious video trended in 2021. What's the connection between musical lyrics and poetry?"

