Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Obi Cubana was a notable feature in a recent university examination

The 46-year-old's name was included in number 4 question of a second semester examination of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

Obi Cubana has reacted to the name feature as a photo of the examination question paper went viral

Nigerian businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana appeared in a recently conducted examination by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.

The examination which held today was written by students in the department of English language and literature.

His name was the number 4 question Photo Credit: @obi_cubana, @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

How the businessman's name was featured

The 46-year-old's name was featured in the second section of the course titled modern authors.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His name was featured at the number 4 and reads:

"Obi Cubana could be likened to the Great Gatsby. Discuss."

Obi Cubana reacts to the use of his name

A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and stirred massive reactions.

It also got the attention of Obi.

Reacting in the comment section, he said:

"Hahahahah! No be small thing ooo!"

The man was obviously amused by the name feature.

Nigerians react

@iftisanrukkysadiq stated:

"They do have Similarities to be honest."

@louis_nonso wrote:

"After exams na to sort obi cubana."

@cynthy_ada commented:

"Obi Cubana himself no know the answer to this question o."

@donmosco007 said:

"Is good to have this money....them go even set exams with ur name ❤️❤️"

@nsgbossenroll reacted:

"Wahala bi like Cubana nothing wey person no go see 4 net."

Obi Cubana and ChiefPriest become case study in another university examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana and ChiefPriest were used as a case study in another university examination.

Photo of the university examination paper shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed both popular personalities were used for an accounting case study.

It is observed the paper is from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi.

Both men have been in the news lately since the lavish burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mum that was not only a roll call of A-list personalities in the country but also saw an elaborate display of wealth.

Source: Legit