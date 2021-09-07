Obi Cubana Featured in a Recent UNIZIK Examination, Photo of the Exam Question Paper Goes Viral, He Reacts
- Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Obi Cubana was a notable feature in a recent university examination
- The 46-year-old's name was included in number 4 question of a second semester examination of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- Obi Cubana has reacted to the name feature as a photo of the examination question paper went viral
Nigerian businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana appeared in a recently conducted examination by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa.
The examination which held today was written by students in the department of English language and literature.
How the businessman's name was featured
The 46-year-old's name was featured in the second section of the course titled modern authors.
His name was featured at the number 4 and reads:
"Obi Cubana could be likened to the Great Gatsby. Discuss."
Obi Cubana reacts to the use of his name
A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and stirred massive reactions.
It also got the attention of Obi.
Reacting in the comment section, he said:
"Hahahahah! No be small thing ooo!"
The man was obviously amused by the name feature.
Nigerians react
@iftisanrukkysadiq stated:
"They do have Similarities to be honest."
@louis_nonso wrote:
"After exams na to sort obi cubana."
@cynthy_ada commented:
"Obi Cubana himself no know the answer to this question o."
@donmosco007 said:
"Is good to have this money....them go even set exams with ur name ❤️❤️"
@nsgbossenroll reacted:
"Wahala bi like Cubana nothing wey person no go see 4 net."
Obi Cubana and ChiefPriest become case study in another university examination
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana and ChiefPriest were used as a case study in another university examination.
Photo of the university examination paper shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed both popular personalities were used for an accounting case study.
It is observed the paper is from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi.
Both men have been in the news lately since the lavish burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mum that was not only a roll call of A-list personalities in the country but also saw an elaborate display of wealth.
Source: Legit