Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to a federal university's examination question paper that captured singer Tiwa Savage in a bad light

The examination paper belonging to the faculty of arts in Federal University of Lafia featured the singer's leaked tape that went viral in 2021

Internet users have knocked the university for coming up with such an examination question and question its significance to the students' development

The leaked tape saga of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has again become a social media conversation after a federal university had it featured in its examination.

The singer's infamous moment was the number two question in a first semester examination of the department of English and literary studies, Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa.

It was a number two question Photo Credit: @tiwasavage, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A copy of the question was shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram. The question two of the exam goes thus:

"Tiwa Savage's notorious video trended in 2021. What's the connection between musical lyrics and poetry?"

The said question involving the singer was allotted 20 marks by the examiner.

See below the examination question paper:

Nigerians react

@_ugez opined:

"What typer rubbish question is this? The professor is mad. Like Nna eh! No sense in this question."

@emodisino thought:

"This country no dey forget things o, Na so person sex history dey for generations yet unborn to come discuss."

@habbizzelle remarked:

"The question doesn’t even correlate with the sentence. This lecturer just wants to trend. Arindin."

@mrpresidennnt wrote:

"The person that set the question and the company that printed it all of una dey ment."

@david_don30 stated:

"This is not good it will bring up what has happened before and she will start to feel bad again, some people will rewatch it again."

