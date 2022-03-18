A Nigerian groom was the star of the occasion at his wedding as he went toe to toe with his bride

In a beautiful video from the occasion, the man in an Igbo attire called Isi Agu twerked harder than his wife

Guests were left thrilled and netizens gushed about the man's performance at the occasion with nice thoughts

A couple's wedding dance video has become the talk of social media after it surfaced.

The cute clip which was shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram showed the Nigerian couple slugging it out on the dance floor in a lovely manner.

He matched his wife on the dance floor Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

The couple vibed to hit song Shedi Bala Bala by DJ Basplit featuring Hypeman BobbyBanks to the admiration of guests.

A high point of the clip was the moment the couple had a twerk dance face-off of some sort. As the song approached its popular chorus, they backed each other and twerked hard.

It was however the way the man did his that got netizens gushing. Some thought he did his with intense energy, like one who had been waiting for the moment all his life.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@emmydera said:

"This man no gree o."

@djfalone said:

"He has been waiting for this moment all his life."

@dodoisavibe said:

"Wedding this days ehn."

@juliet_ocheze said:

"Husband wey go Harvard."

@cyrilna_n said:

"Igbo people wey their dance nah twerking already, forget!"

