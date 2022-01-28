In a clear demonstration of Patoranking's song, young construction workers in Kaduna state came together to appreciate one another

The labourers who are painters gave themselves awards for a job well done, using their paintbrushes as medals

The video of the event has warmed the hearts of many people online, with Nigerians praising the boys for showing love to themselves

Nigerians who work at a construction site in Kaduna decided to award themselves medals for good performance. They gave themselves medals of victory just as it is done at the Olympic Games.

In a video that has caught the attention of many people, they created 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions and chose winners accordingly.

The artisans appreciated themselves for a job well done. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Erlon Silva

They used paintbrushes as medals

The labourers who work as painters made use of their paintbrushes as medals. The brushes were tied and honorably hung on the necks of the three persons who stood as champions.

Nigerians on social media react

The heartwarming video caught the attention of many Nigerians who saw it when it was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@mobileapp_website_developer says:

"There is dignity in labor."

@sadiatubola wrote:

"Nobody will show them love o so is better they appreciate themselves ishh."

@iam_fraz commented:

"Life is hard, Nigeria is harder, create your own happiness."

@emeraldclaire_couture said:

"May God bless their hustle and May they always be favoured."

