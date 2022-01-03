A Nigerian Wildlife Ranger has won a major conservation award for his gallant efforts at saving the lives of endangered elephants in Bauchi State

The ranger identified as Suleiman Seidu won the 2021 Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award for his gallantry

Suleiman works with the Nigerian National Park Service at the Yankari Game Reserves where he has fought since 1999 to preserve the lives of endangered species

A Nigerian identified as Suleiman Seidu has won the 2021 Tusk Conservation Awards for his contribution to the preservation of endangered species in Nigeria.

The man was given the award for his gallantry, dedication to duty and for saving the lives of elephants in Bauchi State. For many years, Mr Suleiman has refused to compromise his duties and has dedicated his life to saving animals.

Suleiman Seidu in his work enviroment. Photo credit: Tusk Awards

Source: UGC

The Guardian Nigerian reports that Suleiman was employed by the Nigerian National Park Service in 1999 and was posted to the Yankari Game Reserve where he helps to combat poaching and to protect elephants.

The award he received comes with prize money of N16,000. The managers of the Tusk Conservation Award said on its website that Suleiman is a dedicated ranger. It says:

"His diligence, hard work, commitment and honesty have earned him the respect and admiration of both his colleagues and his community."

I have a passion for wildlife protection, says Suleiman Seidu

On his part, Suleiman said he loves wildlife and has taken it upon himself to protect endangered species. He said his aim is to preserve endangered animals for the benefit of generations unborn.

