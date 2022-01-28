Kevin Dugar spent almost 20 years in prison after he was convicted over a fatal shooting in 2003

However, in 2016, his twin Karl Smith confessed to being responsible for the crime which had erroneously put his brother in jail

A judge refused to review Dugar’s case till recently when another judge had a look at it before setting him free

A US man who spent almost 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit has been freed after his twin brother confessed to the crime.

The New York Post reported that Kevin Dugar was freed from the Cook County Jail in Chicago on Tuesday, January 25.

Kevin Dugar (l) spent 20 years in prison before his twin Karl Smith confessed to the crime. Photos: Illinois Department of Corrections.

Innocent man jailed

Speaking to the press, the lawyer said his client was thrilled after regaining his much-deserved freedom and was adjusting to everyday life.

“He is overjoyed to be free but is also adjusting to a world that is quite different from the world he left 20 years ago when he was arrested for this crime he did not commit,” the lawyer said.

Brother’s confession

Dugar was convicted for the 2003 fatal shooting of a rival gang member before his twin's confession changed everything.

In 2016, Dugar's brother Karl Smith said he was behind the deadly shooting, Daily Mail reports.

In 2018, a judge refused to offer Dugar a retrial, saying his brother's admission was not credible.

During his admission, Smith was already serving a 99-year sentence. However, Dugar got a lifeline when another judge started reviewing his case.

“We are hopeful that the State does the right thing and dismisses this case. But if the State persists, we look forward to vindicating him at trial,” Dugar’s lawyer said.

