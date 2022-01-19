Udoka Casmir, a businessman, was arrested in 2007 for allegedly belonging to the separatist group, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State Biafra (MASSOB)

He said when he was arrested, he told his neighbours that he won't stay at the police station beyond an hour

Udoka recounted that he left his two shops open with goods of about N15 million as he was being whisked away by the police

Millions of goods stock in shop

Businessman, Casimir Udoka, arrested in 2007 by the Nigerian police for purportedly belonging to the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), said he left two shops open with goods worth N15 million and went to buy something when he was picked up by the police.

Answering questions by journalists after he was freed, Udoka said after he was picked by the Nigerian police, he told his neighbours that he will regain his freedom in an hour, but it turns out he was detained and charged for treason alongside others. His ordeal lasted 15 years.

Casmir Udoka Credit: Udoka

UGC

After more than a decade in prison

Udoka said:

“I am a businessman. In the shop, I have two stalls which I left unlocked and went away early in the morning. They picked me up and took me to the police station. I told my neighbours that I am coming back in the next one hour. This is the next one hour. 15 years ago, I left my shop unlocked. I don’t know anything. Today, I regained freedon.”

Udoka is among the 19 people acquitted by a Federal High court in Anambra on Friday, January 14, 2022 on charges of treason and terrorism. They were arrested by the police as Nigeria intensified the crackdown on separatist groups in the country.

The defence counsel said the court was unable to produce any evidence against the accused.

The lawyer said:

“In the end, the prosecution could not produce any iota of evidence. No weapon, not even the uniform was produced. This is a case where these men wasted their youthful years and were subjected to trial for waging war against the state.”

No evidence against him

The trial judge, Justice Nicolas Oweibo said the prosecutor failed to establish proof for treason and terrorism against the 19 accused persons.

