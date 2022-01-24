An 11-year-old JSS 1 student identified as Jubril Sadi Mato has pleaded with his parents not to be taken back to school

In an emerging case of bullying in secondary school, a scared JSS 1 student, Jubril Sadi Mato, has written to his parents not to be taken back to school for fear of being killed.

According to a journalist identified as Hamza Suleiman who shared the letter on Facebook, the student of Elkenemy College of Islamic Theology in Maiduguri was severely stabbed in the neck by one Ahmed Umar Goni of SS2 for refusing to run an errand for him.

Source: Facebook

The stabbing incident which took place on January 16, 2022, saw Jibril rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he battled for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hamza reported that the boy who suffered damages to his arteries nerves and trachea penned the handwritten letter upon regaining consciousness in the hospital.

The family seeks justice

Reacting to the incident, a family member who doesn't want his name in print lamented that the ugly occurrence happened at a place that is supposed to be a safe haven for learning.

He knocked the teaching hospital for documenting falsehood as he said they stated in Jibril's file that the child fell and got injured as against the actuality of being attacked by another student.

"We are happy that the Network for Civil Society Organisation Borno Chapters, Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), The National Human Right Commission(NHRC) And The Federation of International Female Lawyers(FIDA) have vowed to investigate the case to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to book.

"For us as a family, we want Justice for the poor child as we are also planning to take him to Egypt for proper medical attention,'' a family member stated.

Social media reacts

Rabiu Musa Lawan remarked:

"This is incident will served as a test to Zulum Administration integrity."

Rahmatu Abdull opined:

"Na woww ooo wot his dis world turning in to .so be it now our kids n younger once can not go to learning center ( school) and come back safely again.

"D attack not from d outside but within why naa.God we are at ur mercy ooo."

Zulkifli Mohammed wrote:

"Imagine how some people are been so heartless . if it was your child or son or brother what will you do. They framed everything."

Bukar Ali Shettima stated:

"The UMTH has no choice but to record what the patient's relatives told them. The relatives in this case is the school management.

"Let the parents sue the school kawai for justice."

Man withdraws child from boarding school over bullying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had in the light of the Dowen College saga narrated how he withdrew his ward from a boarding school in 2018.

Sharing a copy of the withdrawal letter on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in a Facebook post, the man said the action was necessary as his son was bullied.

The letter dated June 4, 2018, read in part:

“My son, Ifesinachi, 10, is an intelligent is a bold and a free-spirited boy. His mother and I are shocked at the transformation of his personality since enrolling in your school at the start of this academic session. He has suddenly turned timorous, scared and fidgety, apart from losing about 10kg from his entry level of 50kg…”

Source: Legit.ng