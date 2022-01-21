A Nigerian man is currently cruising at another level of creativity as he has been sighted using the boot of Mercedes 200 as an office table

The man happily flaunted the unusual table which also has a Lagos State plate number and also brake light that works

The table which is customised to look that way has attracted so much attention online as many people say they have never seen something like that

A video trending online has shown a man using the boot of a Mercedes 200 as an office table. A closer look however revealed that the table was customised to look that way.

The table seen in a video shared on Instagram by @idrisolorunnimbe has some interesting features. For instance, it has brake lights that work when touched. It also has a Lagos State plate number.

Speaking on the table and how it motivates him, @idrisolorunnimbe wrote:

"My new desk keeps motivating me to spend more time at my office. Posted a photo of the table on my WhatsApp story this morning and my thumbs are sore from responding to accolades."

Table attracts attention

The table looks exactly like a car, just that it is cut in half. It has understandably attracted attention on Instagram.

Some of the comments read as follows:

@sehindefasehun says:

"Nice desk...do you have to connect it to power for the light to come on or is it battery operated....out of the box creative thinking."

@yunusa._ wrote:

"Make I just thanks God for my life and our family.. you for give .me this car make I dey drive.. u don cut am."

Watch the video below:

