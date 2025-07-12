A Nigerian woman who had been wanting to get US citizenship for years finally got it at the age of 73

The woman's daughter celebrated her as she wondered why her mother's joy was met with mixed reactions

Among those who reacted to the grandma's video were TikTokers who said they would rather go back to their country and retire at such an age

A 73-year-old Nigerian grandmother celebrated and thanked Jesus Christ as she finally became an American citizen.

The woman kept thanking her God after she passed her citizenship interview. Her grandchildren were present to rejoice with her.

She posed with her citizenship certificate. Her daughter, who shared her video, said that her citizenship has generated a lot of comments from people.

The grandma's child said:

"There have been so many questions and negative comments - 'Why now?' 'What’s the benefit at her age?' 'Isn’t she going back home?'

"All I have to say is: It doesn’t matter how long it took. What matters is - she got there."

Grandma attends US citizenship interivew

In another video, @mschicandy stated that they have been trying to get her mother's citizenship for years. During their waiting period, they also prayed that it would happen.

The clip showed the woman walking with an elderly gait as she walked towards her interview venue.

mazichuks01 said:

"Congratulations mama. God bless United States of America."

J203 said:

"At that age, why? Why not go home, get some rest, retire and enjoy life peacefully. America is for the young, my opinion."

Nadie9ice said:

"People in the comment section are too bitter what is for what use people learn to mind your business stop."

soniamainasoni said:

"Huh..at this age 4 what?"

DonMartins.DM said:

"Mummy should be preparing to come home, rest and enjoyed what she has laboured for, of what different is the citizenship at this point in her life."

General Knowledge Unit said:

"That age I'm in my home in Africa Nigeria enjoying my pension."

aziz_keep_movin said:

"OMG 73 years….I should be breathing fresh air in my Country."

kman2347 said:

"They have enslaved this woman for long 73 years. What are you going to do with this Africa? Why?"

Microchip said:

"At that age everyone would want to be back home enjoying retirement she's about to start applying for nursing courses so she can start working for her retirement."

WyldStyle said:

"Aaah i thought we work hard for citizenship when young, so we can work and support in peace. waste of money at her age to pay for this. am I missing something?"

Grandpa becomes US citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users celebrated a Nigerian man as he officially became a United States citizen.

His granddaughter, @adaobitabugbo, shared the wonderful moment on TikTok as she celebrated her grandpa. She said her grandfather had been an immigrant and finally achieved citizenship.

