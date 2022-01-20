A man was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears after a rare gesture from a former customer of his

The ex-customer who returned from abroad visited the man and gifted him cash in foreign currency

Social media users hailed the kind man for his gesture as many reflected on people who they owe an act of good in the future

An abroad returnee made the day of a man to the point that the man wept profusely in public.

@sabiradio who shared the emotional incident on Instagram, reports that the abroad returnee blessed the man with cash in foreign currency, €50 specifically (N23k).

In the heartwarming video, the man repeatedly wiped his nose with a clothing material as he tried to get a hold of himself.

As the kindhearted returnee made to comfort the man, he burst into tears again as he flaunted the foreign currency.

The returnee could be seen speaking inaudibly to the man afterwards.

Social media users hail the kind man

@kingjennybae0079 commented:

"Aww watching this makes me to tear up God bless him and the giver."

@damisahdiamond stated:

"I can relate. Sometimes when no sales in my business and someone just send me money, no matter how small, I just cry."

@kidbosssss remarked:

"Thanks for being kindif you didnt record how do others know is right to go and pay back."

@lulu_skyyy wrote:

"Aaawww… Abuja & it’s demolitionsI pray I find mama Obed the lady that used to make my hair back then.. I always remember her everytime."

@matiga1 said:

"How is this old man going to be able to change the currency to the one he know...why putting him through that kind stress when he for just give am the main currency in the town.."

Poor woman weeps after being surprised with foodstuffs by kindhearted fellows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a poor woman had shed tears as men her young son worked for buy them foodstuffs.

The men's action came after they interrogated the woman's young son who worked for them on his motivation to do jobs.

The kindhearted fellows were touched to find out that the young boy went the extra mile and did jobs just so he could get his mother a pair of glasses.

In a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1, the men took the boy on a foodstuff shopping spree and got the mother the glasses.

The high point of the video was when they got to the boy's residence and handed his mother the items.

