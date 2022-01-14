Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has had fans gushing over his handsome sons on social media

A video made the rounds on social media of the Soapy crooner hanging out with his cute young boys

Many fans of the singer commented on how cute they looked while others spoke on their resemblance with their father

Top Nigerian singer, Naira Marley’s handsome sons have caused a buzz on social media after a video of them went viral.

In a video posted on the singer’s son, Farouq’s Instagram page, Naira Marley was seen chilling with his little boys.

Naira Marley with his two handsome sons. Photos: @jojomarlian

Source: Instagram

The older one among them rocked a heavily studded jewelry around his neck as he held his phone up for his father to show in the video.

Soon after, the video skipped to when the singer’s younger son also came to hold the camera. Many people were pleasantly surprised when the young boy smiled and revealed his cute gap teeth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As is typical with siblings, Farouq also got into the frame while his younger brother was holding the phone and it led to a little argument between them as Naira Marley looked on and laughed.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Many fans gushed over Naira Marley and his kids. Read some of their comments below:

Official_ziyadlegend:

“Like father like son⚓⚓ victory connection.”

Olawunmi__xx:

“See that small cute baby with gap teeth.”

Ipaulasai:

“The second one is just adorable.”

Aimee_jemila:

“I had no idea he had kids .”

Jayckup:

“Asian looking kid marlians .”

Ha_desty__:

“Beautiful kids .”

_Tiffs:

“Awwwww they are so cute .”

Bestybesst:

“See their Chinese eyes .”

Ayindechamp01:

“Fine boys ❤️.”

Nice one.

Naira Marley's twin daughters celebrate him on Father's Day

Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently got his fans and followers gushing after he shared a video of his beautiful twin daughters on his Instagram page.

The Koleyewon crooner got a Father's Day shout-out from his baby girls on Sunday, June 20.

In the video the singer shared, the girls were spotted with a book in their hands. They had written what they wanted to tell their dad as they read out loud from their books.

Appreciating the singer for being a great daddy, the girls expressed a deep love for their father.

Source: Legit.ng