A Twitter user with the handle @magosibassy shared the exciting news that she was offered a permanent position

The qualified professional nurse shared that she had received a call from the HR department 15 days prior telling her not to report for duty as contracts won't be renewed

Although she suffered over two weeks of stress, it seemingly paid off as she now has a permanent job

@magosibassy bagged her permanent employment as a professional nurse after a few stressful days. She shared on Twitter that on January 3, she received a call from HR that contracts were not going to be renewed for 2022 and that she should not report for duty.

A stressful 15 days passed and she received a second call. This time the HR department said she needs to come in to sign her permanent employment offer. She shared an image of the form she needs to fill in other to accept the position on Twitter.

This South African lady thought all was lost in terms of work until she was offered a permanent position. Image: @magosibassy

Source: Twitter

Her exciting post filled locals with pride as she gained over 3400 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users are showering her with congratulatory messages

@NontoK_B said:

"Congrats Partner. I’m happy for you."

@luuvrr shared:

"Absolutely crazy how we always need to fight for employment. Congratulations, babe you definitely deserve this."

@Lesego_Moth wrote:

"This is wonderful!!! I'm so happy for you."

@SuQEA_FH responded with:

"Congratulations sis, love this for you."

@Maraahraa tweeted:

"Congratulations Bassy. Love to see it."

@Bongani20994708 added:

"God is faithful. Congratulations."

Man who almost missed his flight makes it in Canada

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who left Nigeria in search of a greener pasture later made it in Canada.

But the man, identified as Emeka Nwarulor almost missed his flight the day he was to travel out of Nigeria. He said he arrived at the airport just a few minutes before departure time.

Emeka equally said he resigned from his job in Nigeria to enable him to relocate to Canada. Not only that, but he also dropped out of a master's degree program he was pursuing and decided to move. His success story went viral and attracted praise from people who hailed his courage.

Source: Legit.ng