A popular social media user took to Twitter to thank an unidentified woman for spending her working hours cleaning the streets of Kampala, Uganda

Sharon Kyomugisha shared a snap of the lady hard at work and not only spoke about her gratitude for the woman's initiative but also for the local and national government

Sharon said the lady is doing her job right by keeping the streets of Uganda's national and commercial capital clean

Sharon Kyomugisha on Twitter gave thanks to a lovely lady who spends her days cleaning the streets of Kampala, Uganda. Sharon shared an image of the unidentified woman bending over at the side of a road as she uses an old branch to sweep the dirt.

She also shared her gratitude with the local and national government for employing people like the lady in the image to do such helpful work. Sharon mentioned that Kampala's streets are smart and clean.

Sharon wrote:

"When you wake up to Kampala's smart and clean streets, she is one of the people doing her job right."

A woman took to social media to thank the lady who spends her days cleaning the streets of Kampala. Image: @SharonKyomugis2

Source: Twitter

Sharon's appreciative post about the woman gained over 3000 likes.

See the post below:

Twitter users could not help but praise the lady for her dedication. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@BiesshopConsult said:

"This is impeccable - someone diligently doing her job with zero supervision and with utmost commitment. Public servants in high echelons of power have a lot to learn from her and put it into practice. #ShapingProgrammingTogether"

@masdemian wrote:

"I'm always re-energised on the road seeing this team doing its work as early as 5am daily."

@mayendeisaac2 shared:

"Sometimes we overlook the handy people who do for us what some people call 'menial tasks'. Gratitude to the lady and the rest of her team."

@TwahaKKaawaase responded with:

"Indeed! Great respect to the men and women keeping our city clean."

@Emukulait1 tweeted:

"Let's appreciate them for the good work they are doing and making Kampala clean."

@essemakula added:

"Nice... May God continue blessing her."

