A man has tearfully reunited with an FBI agent who saved his life in 1996.

Candice DeLong, who was the head profiler in the San Francisco FI division, US met Tony Fort after over 20 years since she saved his life, Yahoo reports.

Candice DeLong, a former FBI profiler, reunited with Tony Fort over two decades after saving his life. Photo: Dr Phil.

Kidnapped

While appearing on the Dr Phil show, DeLong said that a convicted child molester abducted 11-year-old Fort.

Together with a team of agents, they ambushed the man at a train station.

“I saw this little, tiny arm in the middle of all of it, and I reached in and pulled out the little boy. He was scared. He was trembling. He was crying.

I put my arms around him. He told me his name was Tony, and I told him he was safe,” DeLong recalled.

Delong further said that the little boy told him the abductor made him do bad things and recorded it on tape.

“The man also made Fort smoke crack. He lived on coc*aine and soda. He had lost 4.5 kgs in 10 days,” she said.

Reuniting Fort with family

DeLong flew Fort back home to reunite him with his family.

“When he saw his family, he started running towards them. However, he stopped thanked me for saving his life,” DeLong tearfully said.

The two fought back the tears as Fort’s dream of reuniting with DeLong came true on the Dr Phil Show.

“As the years have gone by, the magnitude of that event just grows for me,” she admitted..

