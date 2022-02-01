Kayla Dahl and her hubby were fast asleep when their two-year-old son Brandon woke them up

Using the few words he knew, the toddler described feeling hot, and they woke up to find their house engulfed in flames

The family made it out of the house unscathed, with Kayla describing it as a miracle

A two-year-old boy has been credited for saving his family from a house fire.

Nathan and Kayla Dahl from Texas in the US were woken up by their toddler son Brandon on Monday, January 17.

2-year-old Brandon woke up his parents after noticing a fire in their house. Photos: Kayla Dahl via The Washington Post.

The Washington Post reported Brandon tapped his mother on foot while notifying her about the raging inferno with the few words he knew.

“Mama hot, Mama hot,” he said.

Kayla said she initially thought the boy wanted his pyjamas removed but soon realised what he wanted to tell her.

“I turned around. I looked and all I saw was flames in the doorway,” she said.

Following Brandon’s warning, the family safely made it outside, but their house was burned to the ground.

“It’s going to be a long, hard road to replace those material items. But at the same time, if it wasn’t for my son’s guardian angel that morning, I don’t know where we would be.

"It’s a miracle from God that he was able to notify us of the fire,” she said.

Kayla added that while Brandon has no comprehension of the impact of what he did, he is relishing the abundant attention he receives.

"When people recognise us in the supermarket, they usually pat him on the back and try shaking his hand. They call him a hero,” she said.

11-year-old saves classmate

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a young boy has been feted for his acts of heroism that might have saved two lives.

11-year-old Dayvon Johnson from Oklahoma, in the US, was recognised by the police chief after first rescuing a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Late in the day, Johnson saved a woman living with a disability from a burning house.

Johnny Teehee, Muskogee city police chief, gave the boy an honorary award for his acts of heroism on Tuesday, December 14.

