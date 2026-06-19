Legit.ng has been ranked third for weekly online news reach in Nigeria in the newly published Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, placing it among the country's three most-used online news sources.

Legit.ng has been ranked third for weekly online news reach in Nigeria in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026.

The result places it among the three most-used online news sources in the country, behind BBC News online and Pulse.ng.

The report singles out Legit.ng as a digital-born brand that keeps growing, particularly among younger audiences.

Legit.ng Ranks Among Nigeria's Top Online News Brands in Reuters Institute 2026 Report

Source: Original

Legit.ng has been named the third most widely used online news brand in Nigeria in the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026, confirming its standing as one of the country's leading digital news destinations.

The report was published on 16 June 2026 by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. It is the most widely cited annual study of how people find, use, and trust news, and this year it draws on survey data from 48 markets worldwide. Its Nigeria chapter sets out which news brands the country's online audience turns to most often.

Where Legit.ng stands

In the weekly online reach ranking, Legit.ng came third, behind BBC News online in first place and Pulse.ng in second. A top-three position places Legit.ng firmly among the handful of brands Nigerian readers reach for first when they go online for news, in a market with hundreds of platforms competing for attention.

What the ranking measures

The figure behind the ranking is weekly online reach. The Reuters Institute arrives at it by asking survey respondents which brands they have used for news in the past seven days, across websites, apps, and social media. In plain terms, it captures how many people actively turned to Legit.ng for news in a given week, rather than counting page views or visits. The Nigerian sample is made up of English-speaking online users between the ages of 18 and 50, the connected audience that increasingly shapes where the wider market goes next.

An engaged and demanding audience

A top-three finish carries real weight in a market as active as Nigeria's. The report found that trust in news in Nigeria stands at 68%, the joint highest of all 48 markets surveyed and nearly double the global average of 37%. Readers here are also quick to pass news on, with 63% saying they share stories through social media, messaging, or email. Social platforms sit at the centre of how they find news, with Facebook used by 81% of the online sample and YouTube by 78%. Holding the attention of an audience this engaged and discerning takes consistent and credible reporting.

A brand built for younger, mobile readers

The report points to Legit.ng by name as one of the digital-born brands still gaining ground in Nigeria, noting that it continues to grow, particularly among younger audiences, as news habits shift towards mobile and social platforms. That is the audience Legit.ng has built itself around: quick, mobile-first reporting on the stories Nigerian readers are searching for, published where they already spend their time. The third-place ranking is a direct reflection of how well that approach has landed.

"Being ranked among the most-used online news brands in Nigeria is a credit to our newsroom and to the readers who choose us every day," said Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng. "We have always believed that fast, accurate, and accessible journalism is what Nigerians want, and this result tells us we are getting it right. We are not slowing down. Our focus now is to keep earning that trust, story by story."

A strong year across the group

The recognition arrives alongside good news elsewhere in the group. TUKO, Legit.ng's sister brand in Kenya, was ranked first for weekly online news reach in its own market in the same report, giving the wider newsroom family two standout results in a single year.

The full Nigeria chapter of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2026 is available at https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2026/nigeria .

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report is produced annually by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. Reach and trust figures are based on an online survey of English-speaking news users and are not intended to be nationally representative of the whole population.

Source: Legit.ng