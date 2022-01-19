A beautiful Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience with a fraudulent online vendor

The lady who was almost reduced to tears lamented that she had ordered a human hair online for N150k

To her uttermost surprise, the hair she got was quite in disparity with what the vendor who would eventually block her had showcased online

A Nigerian lady has been left biting her fingers in regret after an unpleasant encounter with an online hair vendor.

The pretty lady rocked an orange human hair she had ordered on social media as she shared her ugly experience bitterly.

She said the vendor blocked her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

What she ordered wasn't what she got

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the distraught lady showed the Instagram page she had come across the hair.

Almost in tears, the lady said she paid N150k for the supposed synthetic hair to the online vendor only to have something entirely different in texture delivered to her.

Upon noticing the anomaly, the lady said she messaged the vendor but was surprisingly blocked online, as well as her friends who commented on the Instagram page where she had got the human hair.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@pretty.juddy said:

"Una no dey hear word... Stop buying hairs online. Either you know the person's house or the store."

@missfolasade opined:

"Why can’t you guys just stop taking this risk , if 2 people i know didn’t vouch about your product i no buy. For 150k at least 5 people."

@favouritemiracle thought:

"Some vendors dey spoil business for other vendors. This is not good."

@princessjoyagbozi wrote:

"Online hair vendors ehnnnn some no go make heaven....Like can't you just say the truth????"

@fashion_magicblog stated:

"Is not about buying online, its about buying from the good ones ,having much followers doesn't determine quality of goods."

Source: Legit.ng