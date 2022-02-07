A rib-cracking video of media personality Nancy Isime is currently making the rounds in the online community

The video captured the moment the actress tried to feed a monkey but the animal appeared to be more interested in getting under her gown

Social media users had different things to say about the video with some wondering what the monkey wants with her dress

Popular media personality Nancy Isime has stirred reactions in the online community after she was spotted in a funny video.

From indications, the actress and TV host visited a zoo and she couldn’t help but get a little familiar with some monkeys that were roaming freely.

Nancy Isime was spotted in a hilarious video with monkeys. Photo: @gossipmilltv/@nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Isime managed to draw the attention of the animals with goodies she had for them but one of the monkeys had its own mission.

The monkey tried on several occasions to get under the actress' flowing gown while ignoring the goodies she had at hand.

Even after the media personality stood up, the animal still raised her gown and tried to get a spot under it.

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions

queenofdsun said:

"Why is it checking under her dress something fishy is going on."

cris_talker9 said:

"The monkey wan see beneath your beautiful!!!!!!"

official_gbemzy said:

"Nancy and rough play mehnnnn."

margaret_kades said:

"I no fit play with monkey oh make them no go slap me."

mr____pounds said:

"Wetin me never fit do monkey wan do am this animals don’t know their lane again o."

throwbacknaijatv said:

"What is the monkey looking for under her shokoto."

outlandish.moe said:

"Hmmm attracted to green until e comot your Paynt .. I sha no wan hear justice for anybody o."

Nancy Isime flaunts money gotten from her birthday party

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Media personality Nancy Isime clocked a new age and she hosted friends and colleagues to a lavish birthday party.

The young lady who clocked 30 returned to her Instastory channel after the party with a video showing loads of cash sprayed at her birthday bash.

Nancy’s video stirred reactions from observers in the online community with some people using the opportunity to shade crossdresser Bobrisky.

