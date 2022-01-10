A man's emotional interaction with some street kids hawking to fend for themselves has generated comments online

The man cried while hugging them as seeing the children hawk brought back childhood memories for him

Many people said they hope he gave the children something that would totally take them off the dangerous road

A video shared by @ssussjamofficial has shown a man getting emotional as he saw kids hawking by the roadside. The man came down from his vehicle and hugged them each.

While he was doing this, words layered on the clip said that the man remembered his childhood days when he saw the kids.

The man could not control his tears when he saw the kids. Photo source: @ssussjamofficial

He shed tears

He cried as he went to each one of them. At a point, he could not handle the rush of emotions anymore. The man had to go back to his vehicle.

Many Instagram users said that they got emotional watching the video. There were some who wondered who was videoing the scene.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

callmedeniseiwillanswer said:

"Poor kids cover them lord from harm and danger."

melissa.merchant.7965 said:

"I have goosebumps watching this..The Struggle is real."

nellie_di_don said:

"Poor babies selling onions to get by, heartbreaking."

davis.karenca said:

"I hope he Blessed them buying some of the produce."

sellahjabritican69 said:

"Give them a 6 Months fee to take them off those Deadly roads & go to school."

divamya75 said:

"That's why I go off the resort and give the kids clothes, gift and money when I travel because I walk in their shoes."

outta_city_vybz said:

"If you don’t give them $50,000 apiece what’s the sense."

aramelbabe_22 said:

"This really had me tearing up."

