Families who benefited from Legit.ng charity programme have showered prayers on all who made donations

Receiving food items, a mother of 10 said that the supplies will go a long way in ensuring that they are well-fed

Another mother said that the materials came in at the right time when they could not afford to get luxuries for the Christmas celebration

Legit TV put big smiles on the faces of poor Nigerians during the 2021 Christmas celebration. This was made possible with the donations from our Patreon programme.

In conversation with Damilare Okunola, a mother of many kids, Rita Ohenhen, who received food items prayed for everyone who donated towards her welfare. It should be noted that Legit.ng earlier paid a visit to the woman when she gave birth to quadruplets.

Rita prayed for Legit who remembered to visit again and brought goodies.

It will take a while before it finishes

Before that birth, she already had six children. Things have been so hard for them. Rita said that they have only been subsisting by the grace of God. To survive, the father of the children does any odd and petty jobs.

Rita stated that because of how expensive the baby foods are, she has been feeding them whatever everyone eats in the house.

The food items came on time

Another mother, Joy Okwueze, who benefitted said that there is no way she could afford the packs of food that were given to her.

The woman was so happy with her food items.

While going through the items, she stated that the food will last at least two weeks. According to Joy, her family could not even travel for Christmas because there was no money.

The mother said that even if she was given money, it would not have equated to the items she got because things are now expensive in the market.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that we put smiles on the less privileged kids of Calabar. Some items were given to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI).

Members of the NGO assisted in the shopping so that basic needs of the children will not be left out. It should be noted that the children with the BRCI are kids who have been displaced and abused.

Legit.ng went to Calabar with the sum of N200,000 and shopped for items worth N147,590. The balance was given to the organisation.

